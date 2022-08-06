EU calls for maximum restraint in latest Gaza violence

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :The European Union on Saturday called for maximum restraint in the Gaza Strip's worst escalation of violence since a war last year.

"The European Union follows with great concern the latest developments in and around Gaza," a spokesman for EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

"The EU calls for maximum restraint on all sides in order to avoid a further escalation and further casualties," he said.

"While Israel has the right to protect its civilian population, everything must be done to prevent a broader conflict, which would, first and foremost, affect the civilian populations on both sides and result in further casualties and more suffering.

" Israel hit Gaza with deadly air strikes on Saturday and a Palestinian militant group retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire.

Israel has said it was forced to launch a "pre-emptive" operation against Islamic Jihad, insisting the group was planning an imminent attack following days of tensions along the Gaza border.

An 11-day conflict in May 2021 between Israel and Gaza militants devastated the densely-populated Gaza Strip and forced countless Israelis to rush to bomb shelters.