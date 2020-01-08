EU Calls Iran Rocket Attacks 'escalation'
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 02:00 PM
Brussels, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :The EU's diplomatic chief on Wednesday condemned Iran's rocket attacks on Iraqi bases housing US troops, urging an end to the "spiral of violence".
"The latest rocket attacks on air bases in Iraq used by US and coalition forces, among them European forces, are yet another example of escalation and increased confrontation," Josep Borrell told reporters.