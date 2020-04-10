UrduPoint.com
EU Calls Leaders' Video Conference On Economic Recovery

EU calls leaders' video conference on economic recovery

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :European Council President Charles Michel on Friday called an EU leaders' video conference for April 23 to discuss how Europe can pick itself up from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is time to lay the ground for a robust economic recovery," he said in a statement a day after EU financial ministers agreed a 500-billion-euro ($550-billion) emergency package for the bloc.

