UrduPoint.com

EU Calls Meeting On Belarus Border Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

EU calls meeting on Belarus border crisis

Brussels, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :European Union ministers are to hold crisis talks on what they see as a bid by Belarus to pressure Lithuania and the rest of the bloc by encouraging a migrant influx.

Slovenia, which holds the EU rotating presidency, said the talks would take place by video conference on August 18, under a crisis response mechanism.

Invited are the home affairs ministers from the 27 member states as well as representatives of the Frontex border guard agency, the European Asylum Support Office and Europol.

"With the situation at the Lithuania-Belarus border, the EU has come under a serious security threat and is a witness of state-sponsored weaponisation of illegal migration in Belarus," a spokesman for the Slovenian EU presidency said.

"The situation is complex and involves different actors. Ministers of home affairs can deal with only one aspect of the situation and, clearly, further actions are needed at the European level.

" On Thursday, the EU foreign affairs service summoned Belarus's senior envoy in Brussels to demand an end to the "instrumentalisation" of migrants crossing into Lithuania.

Brussels has accused strongman Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately encouraging new unauthorised arrivals of mainly Iraqi migrants in retaliation for sanctions against his regime.

Lithuanian border guards have begun to push back new arrivals and Brussels has urged Iraq -- the source of many of the would-be refugees -- to halt flights to Minsk.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned last month that EU member states are drawing up stronger sanctions to add to those already targeting Lukashenko and his allies.

These could be approved at a meeting of EU ministers on September 21.

The EU sanctions blacklist already targets 166 individuals, including Lukashenko and two of his sons, along with 15 companies and agencies linked to the Belarus government.

Related Topics

Iraq European Union Minsk Brussels Belarus Lithuania August September Border From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive cap ..

Ethiopia threatens to deploy 'entire defensive capability' after rebel advances

6 minutes ago
 England v India 1st Test scoreboard

England v India 1st Test scoreboard

6 minutes ago
 Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustra ..

Rahul and Jadeja repel England before rain frustrates India in first Test

6 minutes ago
 US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccin ..

US Reaches Milestone as 50% Americans Fully Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Whi ..

6 minutes ago
 Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's ve ..

Assailant opened fire very close to Punjab CM's vehicle: Dr Shahbaz Gill

19 minutes ago
 Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Ro ..

Gantz Asks US to Tell Lebanon to Stop Launching Rockets Toward Israel

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.