EU calls on Moscow to investigate reported vote irregularities

Brussels, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :The EU on Thursday called on Russia to probe reports of irregularities during a nationwide vote to approve constitutional changes allowing President Vladimir Putin to potentially extend his two-decade rule until 2036.

"We are aware of reports and allegations of irregularities during the vote, including voter coercion, double voting, violation of secrecy of the vote, and allegations of police violence against a journalist who was present to observe," said EU spokesman Peter Stano.

"We expect these reports to be duly investigated because these are serious allegations," Stano told a news briefing in Brussels.