UrduPoint.com

EU Calls Snap Summit On Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 08:50 PM

EU calls snap summit on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The EU will hold an emergency summit in Brussels late Thursday on Russia's "aggressive actions" against Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel announced in a letter to the bloc's leaders.

"It is important that we continue to be united and determined and jointly define our collective approach and actions," he said in the letter published on Wednesday.

"Therefore, I would like to invite you for a special European Council (summit) on Thursday 24 February, which will take place in person in Brussels and start at 20:00 (1900 GMT)." The summit follows the EU's adoption of sanctions against Russia for declaring pro-Moscow separatist regions of Ukraine to be independent and mandating military forces to go into them.

The European Union says it is keeping more, tougher sanctions up its sleeve should the Russian forces invade further, beyond the territory that the separatists hold.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also questioned the sovereignty of the whole of Ukraine, a non-EU nation that borders both the EU and Russia.

"The use of force and coercion to change borders has no place in the 21st century," Michel wrote in his summit invitation.

"The aggressive actions by the Russian Federation violate international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. They also undermine the European security order," he said.

Related Topics

Century Ukraine Russia European Union Brussels Vladimir Putin February

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

17 minutes ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

2 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

2 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

2 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>