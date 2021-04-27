UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Case Against Apple Over Spotify 'imminent'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 06:10 PM

EU case against Apple over Spotify 'imminent'

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :EU competition authorities will "imminently" file formal accusations against Apple for unfairly squeezing out music streaming rivals, two sources close to the case said Tuesday.

The charge sheet would land as Apple faces a rebellion from firms that want to break free of the global Apple app store's terms, with anti-trust agencies in the US, Britain and South Korea also taking an interest.

It also comes as Apple gears up for an epic battle with Facebook over its new policy on better protecting the personal data of iPhone users.

The Financial Times, which first reported the development, said the "statement of objections", the formal name for the procedure, could fall as early as this week.

The European Commission's case is based on a complaint brought by Sweden-based Spotify and others that accuses Apple of making unfair use of its app store to promote its own Apple Music.

Spotify filed a formal complaint in 2019 that also accused Apple of unfairly taking a 30 percent cut from businesses using its store, which Spotify says amounts to a violation of fair competition rules.

The case is one of four taken up by the European Commission against Apple last year and could force the company to change the way it does business.

Once charged, Apple would have the chance to defend its side and offer to tweak its business model to satisfy EU regulators who can also impose fines.

The European Commission declined to comment on an ongoing investigation.

Apple declined to comment, but referred to a 2019 statement that said its App Store helped Spotify become Europe's largest music streaming service.

The tech giant was previously in the EU's crosshairs four years ago when Brussels ordered the California-based giant to repay 13 billion Euros ($14.7 billion at current rates) in a tax case against Ireland.

Related Topics

Music Business Europe Facebook Company Brussels Ireland South Korea 2019 Apple From Billion

Recent Stories

No exams till June 15 due to rising COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

Ajman Department of Finance’s council meets to d ..

14 minutes ago

Committee formed to issue Fire brigade NOC before ..

19 minutes ago

Macron says condemns Chad violence 'with greatest ..

19 minutes ago

Smuggling of 5267 ton wheat foiled in Bahawalpur D ..

19 minutes ago

Use of e-cigarettes, tobacco cigarettes linked to ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.