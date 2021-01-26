UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Calls For Paris-style Biodiversity Pact

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called on Tuesday for a global agreement on protecting biodiversity with the same scale and ambition as the Paris climate pact.

Addressing the World Economic Forum by videolink, von der Leyen said the EU would lobby for such a deal at the COP-15 UN biodiversity summit in Kunming, China -- provisionally slated for early October.

"This will have to be like COP21 was for climate, because we need a Paris-style agreement for biodiversity," she said.

