EU Chief Gives First 'State Of The Union' Speech

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:00 AM

Brussels, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will champion plans to relaunch Europe's coronavirus-devastated economy through a green new deal Wednesday, in her annual State of the European Union address.

The president of the European Commission, Brussels' top official and a former minister in German conservative Angela Merkel's government, will debate her programme in the European Parliament.

Because of the overlapping crises overshadowing the set-piece event, the MEPs will host von der Leyen in Brussels rather than at their Strasbourg seat, which is in a coronavirus "red zone".

And the pandemic will be at the forefront of members' thoughts as she promotes her "European Green Deal" and a "Europe Fit for the Digital Age" -- the main themes of her presidency so far.

Environmentalists hope von der Leyen's key announcement will include a new target to reduce Europe's total greenhouse emissions by 55 percent by 2030 -- more than the current goal of 40 percent.

Lawmakers, lobbyists, activists and envoys from EU member states will want to hear how she intends to tackle a renewed migrant crisis and pass a huge new budget and post-virus stimulus plan.

Brussels also faces crises on its borders, with Turkish drilling vessels hunting gas reserves in Greek waters, popular unrest in Belarus and the EU's long divorce from Britain.

Von der Leyen, a 61-year old medical doctor and conservative politician, took office in December as a compromise leader for the commission, the EU's executive branch.

