EU chief Michel denounces 'lack of loyalty' by US

United Nations, United States, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :EU chief Charles Michel on Monday accused the United States of a lack of loyalty after Australia canceled a mega-contract with France to buy US nuclear submarines.

"The elementary principles for allies are transparency and trust, and it goes together. And what do we observe? We are observing a clear lack of transparency and loyalty," Michel told reporters at the United Nations.