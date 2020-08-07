UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chief Michel Heading To Beirut On Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

EU chief Michel heading to Beirut on Saturday

Brussels, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, heads to Beirut on Saturday, ahead of a major donors conference to raise funds for the blast-damaged Lebanese capital "Shocked and saddened, we stand with all those affected and will provide help," Michel tweeted, announcing meetings with President Michel Aoun, parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

Michel's message was also tweeted in Arabic.

After his trip, Michel -- whose council represents the 27 EU leaders -- will take part in a videoconference organised by French President Emmanuel Macron to gather support for rescue operations.

European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer intially said the conference would take place on Sunday, but a Commission source said later that the French presidency had not set finalised the date, and would announce it later.

Mamer said Michel and the president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, had written to the 27 member states urging them to step up support for Lebanon.

At Sunday's videoconference, the EU executive will be represented by the commissioner for crisis management and humanitarian aid, Janez Lenarcic.

"We are working on an estimate of humanitarian needs and we need as much information as possible," Mamer said.

"We are in an emergency phase. This is not a conference for reconstruction. That will take place at a later stage," he warned.

The European Commission says it has coordinated the dispatch of 300 rescue experts to Beirut and has made available 33 million Euros ($39 million) for initial emergency needs, including medical aid.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Berri Beirut Lebanon Sunday All Million Arab

Recent Stories

Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154

40 minutes ago

Afghans, Pakistanis and Kashmiris bonded by mutual ..

49 minutes ago

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

1 hour ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

1 hour ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

1 hour ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.