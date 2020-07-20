EU chief Michel says recovery deal possible

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :EU Council President Charles Michel put forward a new proposal for a massive post-coronavirus recovery package on Monday, in hopes of breaking four days of deadlock at summit in Brussels.

"The last steps are always the most difficult, but I'm confident," Michel said before chairing a plenary session at the marathon gathering.

"Even if it is difficult, it is important to continue to work. I think an agreement is possible," he added.