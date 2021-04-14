UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Michel Stresses 'unity' After 'sofagate'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:00 AM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :European Council President Charles Michel insisted that "EU unity" would prevail moving forward, as he and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen gave accounts Tuesday of the "sofagate" diplomatic gaffe to European Parliament heads.

Michel, who was filmed sitting on a high-backed chair next to Turkish President Recip Tayyip Erdogan while a chairless von der Leyen was relegated to a nearby couch during an April 6 visit to Ankara, reiterated his "regrets" over the incident, a participant in the meeting said.

"He insisted on EU unity and team spirit" and "the need to move on and focus on the EU's priorities and challenges," they added.

Von der Leyen, for her part, said she was mortified by the scene -- dubbed "sofagate" on social media -- both as a woman and as the Commission president, another participant told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Michel and von der Leyen were explaining their versions of the incident to the heads of the European Parliament's political groupings, a day after the pair had their first meeting following the Ankara trip.

The awkward scene generated much criticism towards Erdogan and Michel, whose teams have accused each other of being the cause of the "protocol blunder".

Some in Brussels have lobbed accusations of sexism, while others said a power play between the EU chiefs had spilt over into the public and diminished Europe's foreign policy gravitas.

The parliament heads called on the two EU leaders to come up with a formal proposition under which such an incident could never happen again, and to do so before a debate on EU-Turkey relations during a plenary session in the last week of April.

EU leaders are to once again examine the strained relationship with Turkey in a June summit.

