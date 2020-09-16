UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Plans To Replace Dublin Asylum Rule

Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

EU chief plans to replace Dublin asylum rule

Brussels, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that proposed new migration reforms would replace the "Dublin Regulation", which governs which member state handles a new arrival's asylum claim.

"I can announce that we will abolish the Dublin Regulation and we will replace it with a new European migration governance system. It will have common structures on asylum and return and it will have a new strong solidarity mechanism," she told MEPs.

