EU chief publishes 'no deal' Brexit contingency plan

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday published a back-up plan to protect road and air travel and fishing rights if Britain leaves the union without a trade deal.

"Negotiations are still ongoing.

However, given that the end of the transition is very near, there is no guarantee that if and when an agreement is found, it can enter into force on time," she said.

"Our responsibility is to be prepared for all eventualities, including not having a deal in place with the UK on 1 January 2021. That is why we are coming forward with these measures today."