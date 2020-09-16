EU chief says Brexit deal 'cannot be changed' by law

Brussels, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen complained Wednesday that hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal are fading and warned Britain that its attempts to modify its withdrawal agreement are illegal.

"With every day that passes, chances for a timely agreement do start to fade," the president of the European Commission said in her annual State of the European Union address.

"Negotiations are always difficult, and we are used to that... But talks have not progressed, as we would have wished. And that leaves us very little time."