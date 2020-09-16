UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chief Says Brexit Deal 'cannot Be Changed' By Law

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

EU chief says Brexit deal 'cannot be changed' by law

Brussels, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen complained Wednesday that hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal are fading and warned Britain that its attempts to modify its withdrawal agreement are illegal.

"With every day that passes, chances for a timely agreement do start to fade," the president of the European Commission said in her annual State of the European Union address.

"Negotiations are always difficult, and we are used to that... But talks have not progressed, as we would have wished. And that leaves us very little time."

Related Topics

European Union Agreement

Recent Stories

Yushihide Suga to become next PM of Japan today

20 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif apologizes over statement about Mot ..

38 minutes ago

Pakistan reports four deaths, 665 new cases of Cov ..

1 hour ago

Govt believes in strengthening of religious semina ..

2 hours ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA challengi ..

2 hours ago

PM vows to pursue motorway rape incident case to c ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.