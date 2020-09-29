UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chief Stands By Commissioner Attacked By Orban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

EU chief stands by commissioner attacked by Orban

Brussels, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stood by her vice-president Vera Jourova Tuesday, after Hungary's hardline prime minister Viktor Orban demanded her resignation.

Jourova, the commissioner charged with defending EU values and transparency, had branded Orban's Hungary an "ill democracy" in a news magazine interview.

She is due to present a report on the state of the rule of law in all EU member states Wednesday, in which Orban's government is expected to face strong criticism.

On Tuesday, Orban sent von der Leyen a letter accusing Jourova of humiliating the Hungarian people. Hungary also cut off political contacts with the Czech commissioner.

EU Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant confirmed von der Leyen had received Orban's letter and would reply.

But she added: "Our concerns when it comes to the rule of law situation in Hungary are well known.

"President von der Leyen works closely with Vice President Jourova on the rule of law. And the vice president has the President's full trust," she added.

Jourova also received support from Germany, which holds the rotating EU presidency.

In a tweet, Germany's European affairs minister Michael Roth told Jourova "the European Union needs your impartial and clear mind! "All member states need to be treated equally and abide by the same rules, enshrined in our treaties," he added.

Orban is due in Brussels Thursday for a summit of the 27 EU leaders, and negotiations surrounding the EU budget had been hampered by the rule of law dispute.

European lawmakers and several member states want to tie EU funding for countries like Hungary to their respect for democratic legal values.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Democracy Budget European Union Germany Vera Brussels Same Hungary All From Government

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

51 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of Am ..

46 minutes ago

Punjab University to start face-to-face classes fr ..

46 minutes ago

Chinese varsity sends 30,000 face masks to Punjab ..

46 minutes ago

Governor Punjab meets Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

46 minutes ago

Breonna Taylor's Family Demands Complete, Unedited ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.