EU chief stands by commissioner attacked by Orban

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stood by her vice-president Vera Jourova Tuesday, after Hungary's hardline prime minister Viktor Orban demanded her resignation.

Jourova, the commissioner charged with defending EU values and transparency, had branded Orban's Hungary an "ill democracy" in a news magazine interview.

She is due to present a report on the state of the rule of law in all EU member states Wednesday, in which Orban's government is expected to face strong criticism.

On Tuesday, Orban sent von der Leyen a letter accusing Jourova of humiliating the Hungarian people. Hungary also cut off political contacts with the Czech commissioner.

EU Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant confirmed von der Leyen had received Orban's letter and would reply.

But she added: "Our concerns when it comes to the rule of law situation in Hungary are well known.

"President von der Leyen works closely with Vice President Jourova on the rule of law. And the vice president has the President's full trust," she added.

Jourova also received support from Germany, which holds the rotating EU presidency.

In a tweet, Germany's European affairs minister Michael Roth told Jourova "the European Union needs your impartial and clear mind! "All member states need to be treated equally and abide by the same rules, enshrined in our treaties," he added.

Orban is due in Brussels Thursday for a summit of the 27 EU leaders, and negotiations surrounding the EU budget had been hampered by the rule of law dispute.

European lawmakers and several member states want to tie EU funding for countries like Hungary to their respect for democratic legal values.