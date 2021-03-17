EU chief threatens tougher vaccine export curbs

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday threatened to curbs EU exports of Covid-19 vaccines to ensure "reciprocity" with other suppliers, urging Britain to send Europe more jabs.

"All options are on the table. We are in the crisis of the century. And I'm not ruling out any anything for now," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels.