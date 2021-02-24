UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Upbeat As AstraZeneca Flags Supply Chain Issue

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:20 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen insisted Wednesday that problems dogging vaccine supplies to the EU can be resolved, after AstraZeneca said it could deliver only half of its expected amount in the second quarter.

AstraZeneca said Tuesday it would look to make up the shortfall from supply chains other than those that now serve the 27-nation European Union.

A spokesman for the British-Swedish drugs group told AFP that AstraZeneca was "working to increase productivity in its EU supply chain" and would use its "global capability in order to achieve delivery of 180 million doses to the EU in the second quarter.

"Approximately half of the expected volume is due to come from the EU supply chain" while the remainder would come from its global supply network, he added.

