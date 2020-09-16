EU chief urges Europe to cut emissions by 55% by 2030

Brussels, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The European Commission will propose cutting emissions in Europe by 55 percent by 2030 in response to the climate emergency, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"I recognise that this increase from 40 to 55 (percent) is too much for some, and not enough for others," Commission president Von der Leyen said, in her annual State of Union speech.

"For us, the 2030 target is ambitious, achievable, and beneficial for Europe" she added.