UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chief Urges States To Donate Vaccines To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

EU chief urges states to donate vaccines to Ukraine

Kiev, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The European Commission chief said on Monday she had called on EU member states to donate some of their coronavirus jabs to Ukraine, which is trying to launch a vaccination campaign.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has faced criticism at home for failing to source Western-made jabs and has called on the EU to help Ukraine source vaccines.

Zelensky said on Monday that Ukraine, one of the poorest countries in Europe, would begin the first phase of the vaccination campaign later this month.

The country of some 40 million is awaiting delivery of eight million doses promised under the United Nations Covax programme and up to five million doses of the Chinese CoronaVac jab.

"On top of Covax, I have also asked our member states to donate part of their doses to Ukraine," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a video address at a conference held in Ukraine's capital Kiev.

"Thanks to Covax, Ukraine's doctors and nurses will receive the first vaccines already this month," she said, adding that "millions of other doses will reach Ukraine by the summer".

Ukraine has not registered any vaccine so far and Zelensky has rejected calls from pro-Moscow politicians to approve Russia's Sputnik V jab.

Last week, the post-Soviet country said it had also secured 12 million doses of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Novavax.

The total amount of the already secured doses is not enough to meet the needs of the country, however.

Speaking at the same conference on Monday, Zelensky also pointed to Ukrainians' "mistrust" of vaccines, saying a "large part of the population" did not want to get vaccinated.

According to a recent poll conducted by the non-government Rating Group, more than half of Ukrainians said they were not ready to get inoculated, even for free.

Ukraine's 43-year-old leader, who experienced mild symptoms of the coronavirus last year, said he was ready to get inoculated to encourage others to do the same.

"As a majority of world leaders, I am ready to show people by personal example that vaccination is important, it is safe, it is needed," said Zelensky.

With its run-down health system, Ukraine has recorded over 1.2 million cases and more than 23,000 deaths.

Related Topics

World United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe China Same Kiev From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

24 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

25 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

26 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

34 minutes ago

ITA-CLF go hybrid with multi-site Pakistan Learnin ..

37 minutes ago

99,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.