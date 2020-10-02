EU chief von der Leyen calls to 'intensify' post-Brexit talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday called for trade talks with London to be intensified after the end of the last scheduled round of negotiations on future ties between Europe and Britain.

"Where there is a will, there is a way, so I think we should intensify the negotiations, because it's worth working hard on it," von der Leyen told reporters after an EU leaders summit in Brussels.