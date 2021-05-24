EU chief vows 'severe consequences' for Belarus

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :An EU leaders summit will produce a "strong answer" to Belarus' forcing down of an airliner to arrest a dissident journalist, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Monday.

Speaking as the leaders arrived in Brussels, von der Leyen said President Alexander Lukashenko "and his regime have to understand that this will have severe consequences.

"So tonight we will discuss options, different options of sanctions."