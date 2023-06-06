UrduPoint.com

EU Chief Vows To Hold Russia 'accountable' After Ukraine Dam Attack

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 12:40 PM

EU chief vows to hold Russia 'accountable' after Ukraine dam attack

Brussels, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :EU chief Charles Michel on Tuesday expressed shock at an attack on a major Ukraine dam and pledged to hold Russia accountable for the "war crime" of destroying civilian infrastructure.

"Shocked by the unprecedented attack of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime -- and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable," European Council chief Michel wrote on social media.

Michel, the head of the body that brings together EU leaders, said he would propose "more assistance to the flooded areas" at their next summit in Brussels this month.

