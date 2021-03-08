EU chief warns bloc could halt further vaccine exports

Berlin, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Monday that the bloc could block further exports of the coronavirus vaccine, after Italy stopped a shipment to Australia.

"That was not a one-off," the president of the European Commission told business weekly Wirtschaftswoche.

Rome last week revealed it had blocked the export of 250,700 doses of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine meant for Australia, blaming the shortage of jabs in virus-hit Europe -- and the lack of urgent need in Australia.