EU chief warns border measures hurting virus fight

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The head of the European Commission warned Monday that controls on internal EU borders have caused huge traffic jams and harmed the economy, thus hampering the fight against the coronavirus.

May EU members have sealed their borders to non-essential travel or imposed health screening, prompting Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to say she wants "green lanes" for freight traffic.

"First, crossing the border on a green lane should take maximum 15 minutes," she said in the latest of her daily online video messages during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This weekend we had some crossing points with more than 40 kilometres (25 miles) of queues. This is a waiting time of up to 18 hours.

This has to stop." Von der Leyen urged member states to simplify paperwork for lorry drivers and to streamline any health screening to ensure that supply chains to European businesses survive.

"The fight against the virus will take a long time. The strength and the means to win that fight will come from our great single market. And that is why we must protect it," she declared.

Europe has now become the epicentre of the global novel coronavirus outbreak, with 172,238 officially recorded cases and 9,197 deaths to date across the continent as a whole.

Within the 27-nation EU, von der Leyen's European Commission is trying to coordinate a response, but national capitals have taken unilateral measures to protect their citizens.