EU Chief Warns Vaccine Push Difficult For 'next Weeks'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:20 AM

EU chief warns vaccine push difficult for 'next weeks'

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :EU chief Charles Michel admitted Thursday that Europe's coronavirus vaccine rollout could continue to struggle for momentum in the coming weeks before picking up speed.

"We know that the next few weeks will continue to be difficult as far as vaccinations are concerned," he said, after a video summit of 27 EU national leaders.

But Michel, president of the European Council, added: "We do have the means, we have the resources, we have the capability to succeed over the next few months."

