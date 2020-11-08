EU chiefs congratulate Biden, urge closer US ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :European Union leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen hailed Joe Biden's election as president of the United States on Saturday and called for stronger trans-Atlantic ties.

"We take note of the latest development in the electoral process," said Michel, president of the European Council, which represents the leaders of EU member states.

"On this basis the EU congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on reaching enough Electoral Votes."