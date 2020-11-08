UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chiefs Congratulate Biden, Urge Closer US Ties

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

EU chiefs congratulate Biden, urge closer US ties

Brussels, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :European Union leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen hailed Joe Biden's election as president of the United States on Saturday and called for stronger trans-Atlantic ties.

"I warmly congratulate Mr Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election and look forward to meeting him at the earliest possible opportunity," European Commission president von der Leyen said.

"The European Union and the United States are friends and allies, our citizens share the deepest of links," she said.

"Together we have built an unprecedented transatlantic partnership rooted in common history and shared values of democracy, freedom, human rights, social justice and open economy.

"This partnership has underpinned the liberal rules-based international order for decades and remains a pillar of stability, security and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.

" Michel, who as president of the European Council represents the leaders of EU member states -- not all of whom have acknowledged Biden's victory -- also tweeted "congratulations" but was more cautious.

"We take note of the latest development in the electoral process," he said, after US news networks reported a Biden victory and the Democratic Party candidate and former vice president claimed the win.

"On this basis the EU congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on reaching enough Electoral Votes."Ties with the incumbent US leader, President Donald Trump, have been tense, with Brussels and Washington a loggerheads over trade, digital taxation, the Paris climate accords and the Iran nuclear deal.

Related Topics

Election Iran Washington Democracy Nuclear European Union Trump Brussels Paris United States All Share

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

6 minutes ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

6 minutes ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

6 minutes ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

6 minutes ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

48 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.