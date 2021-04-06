UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chiefs In Rare Turkey Visit To Revamp Relations

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

EU chiefs in rare Turkey visit to revamp relations

Ankara, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :The European Union's top two officials will pay a rare visit on Tuesday to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan aimed at testing his avowed commitment to improve uneasy ties.

Years of disagreements over a growing list of issues threatened to boil over last summer when Turkey sent navy ships to support an energy exploration mission in waters claimed by EU members Cyprus and Greece.

Tensions cooled somewhat when Turkey withdrew the vessels and this year engaged in its first maritime talks with Greece since 2016.

The bloc pulled back from its threat to sanction Turkey as a result.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel will now see how Erdogan intends to follow through on his repeatedly stated desire to "turn a new page" in relations.

- Setting of terms - The Turks say they want to move forward from "positive" talks held in a series of calls to "concrete action" -- especially on migration.

But EU officials warn that any improvement depends on how Erdogan -- who was leader when Turkey formally opened talks to join the bloc in 2005 -- acts and whether he remains a constructive partner.

The possible thaw coincides with a toughening on Turkey from the White House, where the election of President Joe Biden saw Erdogan lose a personal friend in Donald Trump.

In a "carrot-and-stick" approach, the EU is dangling the possibility of updating the sides' customs union, visa liberalisation, providing more money for refugees and increased dialogue with Turkey on several fronts.

But an EU official insisted that Tuesday's meeting "will not be a moment of negotiations" but rather a chance for the sides to lay out their terms for improved ties.

Related Topics

Election Turkey Threatened White House European Union Visit Trump Cyprus Greece Money Tayyip Erdogan Visa 2016 From Refugee Top

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 6, 2021 in Pakistan

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE stocks gain AED14.66 bn

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses graduation of Professiona ..

9 hours ago

US Looking Into Reports of Massacres by Ethiopian ..

10 hours ago

UN 'closely' monitoring situation in Jordan follow ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.