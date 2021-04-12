UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chiefs Seek Way Forward After 'sofagate' Tensions

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:50 PM

EU chiefs seek way forward after 'sofagate' tensions

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel held their first talks Monday since a diplomatic gaffe in Turkey -- dubbed "sofagate" -- laid bare tensions between the bloc's major institutions.

Brussels has been rattled by the incident in Ankara last week that saw von der Leyen left without a chair at talks with male counterparts Michel and Turkish leader Recip Tayyip Erdogan.

The awkward scene has snowballed into a scandal that has sparked allegations of sexism, intensified jockeying between the EU's institutions and threatened to derail efforts to mend ties with Turkey.

European Council head Michel has faced flak for not appearing to support European Commission boss von der Leyen and has said he "hasn't been sleeping well at night" due to regrets over the incident.

A Commission source said von der Leyen at the meeting on Monday "made clear that she will never allow such a situation to arise again".

The former German defence minister was angered by the diplomatic slight in Ankara and is seeking to make sure that her role as head of the EU's executive is treated on a par with Michel's job running the body that brings together the bloc's 27 leaders.

The two EU chiefs will meet tomorrow with heads of the European Parliament's political groupings to give an account of events in Ankara after a clamour from lawmakers for them to appear before the body.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Scandal Turkey Parliament Threatened German Job Male Ankara Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moha ..

6 minutes ago

Plumber electrocuted in Muzaffargarh

4 minutes ago

Prices of essential items fixed for Ramazan Bazaar ..

4 minutes ago

Police netted three POs

5 minutes ago

UN Khashoggi Investigator Says Death Threats From ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.