EU chiefs to visit Turkey April 6 for Erdogan meeting

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :EU chiefs Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Turkey on April 6 for a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an EU spokesman said Monday.

EU leaders said at a summit last week they were ready to improve cooperation with Ankara if Erdogan maintained the current "de-escalation", following a spike in tensions over the eastern Mediterranean last year.