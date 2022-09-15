UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Head Visits Ukraine's Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 12:40 PM

EU Commission head visits Ukraine's capital

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The head of the EU Commission on Thursday visited Kyiv, the capital of war-torn Ukraine.

"In Kyiv, for my 3rd visit since the start of Russia's war. So much has changed. Ukraine is now a EU candidate," said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter.

"I'll discuss with (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Zelenskyy and (Prime Minister) Denys Shmyhal how to continue getting our economies and people closer while Ukraine progresses towards accession," she added.

Russia launched its war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, and despite early victories by Moscow, the country has held out longer than most analysts initially expected.

Last week Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, recapturing thousands of square kilometers of territory from Russian forces.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter Visit Kharkiv From

Recent Stories

TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to floo ..

TECNO Mobile donates tons of food supplies to flood victims under the #TECNOFund ..

41 seconds ago
 Petrol price is likely to go down for next two wee ..

Petrol price is likely to go down for next two weeks

49 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

PM leaves for Uzbekistan to attend SCO-CHS meeting

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th September 2022

3 hours ago
 OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate ..

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate, Cease Fire at Border - Polis ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.