EU Commission Rebuffs Paris Demand To 'reconsider' American Hire

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The European Commission on Friday rejected a demand from France that it "reconsider" its appointment of an American to a key post in the EU executive dealing with the regulation of US tech giants.

"The decision was made. We see no grounds to reconsider," commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said.

The French government on Thursday asked the commission to rethink the hiring of US economics expert Fiona Scott Morton to such a sensitive position, saying it raised conflict-of-interest risks.

Scott Morton, a Yale University economics professor and former lobbyist, served as deputy assistant attorney general for economics at the US Department of Justice's antitrust division in 2011 and 2012. There, she was in charge of economists who investigated mergers.

She has also worked as a consultant for Amazon, Apple and microsoft.

The EU executive announced that she had been chosen to serve from September as the new chief economist at the commission's antitrust unit, which comes under EU antitrust supremo Margrethe Vestager.

