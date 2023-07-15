Open Menu

EU Commission Rebuffs Paris Demand To 'reconsider' American Hire

Umer Jamshaid Published July 15, 2023 | 08:40 AM

EU Commission rebuffs Paris demand to 'reconsider' American hire

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The European Commission on Friday rejected a demand from France that it "reconsider" its appointment of an American to a key post in the EU executive dealing with the regulation of US tech giants.

"The decision was made. We see no grounds to reconsider," commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said.

The French government on Thursday asked the commission to rethink the hiring of US economics expert Fiona Scott Morton to such a sensitive position, saying it raised conflict-of-interest risks.

Scott Morton, a Yale University economics professor and former lobbyist, served as deputy assistant attorney general for economics at the US Department of Justice's antitrust division in 2011 and 2012. There, she was in charge of economists who investigated mergers.

She has also worked as a consultant for Amazon, Apple and microsoft.

The EU executive announced that she had been chosen to serve from September as the new chief economist at the commission's antitrust unit, which comes under EU antitrust supremo Margrethe Vestager.

The unit is charged with making sure EU markets remain competitive -- including ensuring that US tech titans do not abuse their market dominance, which has already seen them served record fines.

French government ministers on Thursday came out against the appointment, as did some lawmakers in the European Parliament.

"This appointment deserves to be reconsidered by the commission," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna tweeted.

French Digital Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Scott Morton's hire "raised legitimate questions" as Europe embarks on digital regulation.

- 'Reverse the decision' - The leaders of four parliamentary groupings in the European Parliament, ranging from the left to the centre-right, said in a letter addressed to Vestager "we fail to understand the consideration of non-EU candidates for such a high-ranking and strategic position".

The groups said they opposed the appointment and asked the commission "to reverse the decision".

On Friday evening, France's largest employer federation Medef also denounced the selection, calling out Brussels for "contempt for European public opinion".

But Spinant, the commission spokeswoman, said the EU commissioners "endorsed the proposal to appoint this person (Scott Morton) to the position" and it was viewed as a settled matter.

Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, a former German defence minister, has fostered close relations with Washington since the administration of President Joe Biden succeeded that of Donald Trump, whose volatile behaviour unsettled Europe.

The current term of the European Commission ends late next year.

Von der Leyen has not said whether she intends to try for a second mandate, but if she does she would need support from key member states including France.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Europe Washington Parliament France German Trump Brussels Turkish Lira September Apple Market Post From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2 ..

Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sust ..

9 hours ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

9 hours ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

9 hours ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

9 hours ago
Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

9 hours ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

9 hours ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

9 hours ago
 No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

10 hours ago
 Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About ..

Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia ..

10 hours ago
 LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi ..

LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous