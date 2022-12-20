UrduPoint.com

EU Concerned About Peru Protesters 'killed', Urges Calm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Lima, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The European Union added its voice Monday to calls for calm after nearly two weeks of protests prompted by the ouster of leftist ex-president Pedro Castillo.

Security officials say 21 people have died in clashes since Castillo was abruptly removed from power and arrested early this month after seeking to dissolve Congress to rule by decree.

His impeachment and detention drew criticism from leftist Latin American allies including Mexico, as well as from thousands of supporters who took to the streets to demand his release.

A subsequent security clampdown, including the deployment of armed soldiers during a state of emergency declared under Castillo's successor Dina Boluarte, has killed several protesters.

"The EU condemns any use of violence and any excessive use of force," the bloc said in a statement Monday.

It expressed concern about "reports that more than two dozen civilians have been killed so far, some of them by firearms, and many more injured during recent protests." The EU called for a "spirit of dialogue and cooperation to stop violence.

" In addition to the deaths, the repression of demonstrations has also left 646 people injured, including 290 policemen, according to the office of Peru's human rights ombudsman.

On Sunday, the US State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken had spoken to Boluarte, urging the new president to pursue reforms and "focus on reconciliation." Castillo, a former rural school teacher and union leader, unexpectedly took power from Peru's traditional political elite in elections last year.

He immediately came under fire, surviving two early impeachment bids, and soon also found himself in the cross-hairs of prosecutors looking into numerous graft claims.

He is the subject of six separate criminal investigations.

Castillo's short term was plagued by instability, with three prime ministers and seven interior ministers coming and going in just over a year.

Opinion polls revealed massive public disapproval of Castillo's management of the country, but thousands nevertheless spilled onto the streets when he was arrested.

