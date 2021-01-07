EU condemns 'assault on US democracy'

Brussels, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The EU's foreign policy chief condemned as an "assault on US democracy" the storming of the US Congress on Wednesday by thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump.

"In the eyes of the world, American democracy tonight appears under siege," the official, Josep Borrell, tweeted.

"This is an unseen assault on US democracy, its institutions and the rule of law. This is not America. The election results of 3 November must be fully respected."