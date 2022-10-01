UrduPoint.com

EU Condemns New Coup In Burkina Faso: Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Brussels, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :The European Union on Saturday condemned a new coup in Burkina Faso, the second one this year to hit the deeply poor and restive West African country.

The coup "puts in danger efforts to supervise a transition, undertaken for several months, notably on the part of the ECOWAS" regional grouping, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

The bloc called for authorities to respect agreements undertaken on July 3 "in order to accompany Burkina Faso to a return to constitutional order no later than July 1, 2024".

"The European Union also deplores the degradation of the security and humanitarian situation in the country," he said.

