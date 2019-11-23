UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Condemns 'unacceptable' Syria Bombardments

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 02:00 AM

EU condemns 'unacceptable' Syria bombardments

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Friday condemned as "unacceptable" recent attacks on civilian targets by the Syrian regime and ally Russia in northwest Syria.

"Recent attacks on a camp of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the bombing of a critical life-saving health facility close to the Turkish border are yet another deplorable escalation in the deteriorating situation," a statement issued by Mogherini's office said.

"...indiscriminate attacks on critical civilian infrastructure, including health and education facilities, by the Syrian regime and its allies are unacceptable and must stop immediately," it added.

According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, at least 21 civilians including 10 children were killed on Wednesday in a bombardment by the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Russia in Idlib province.

"The EU recalls that all parties to the Syrian conflict are bound to respect and uphold international humanitarian law and international human rights law. Equally, they are obliged to ensure unhindered humanitarian access to all people in need," the EU added.

Ruled by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate since the start of the year, the Idlib region is one of the last parts of the country to escape the control of the Damascus government.

The region on Turkey's doorstep is home to some three million people, around half of whom have been displaced from other parts of the country by Syria's eight-year war.

It has repeatedly been the target of bombardment by the regime and its Russian ally, with the most recent spike in violence from May to August killing 1,000 civilians and displacing 400,000 people.

Many of those forced out of their homes fled north towards the Turkish border.

Related Topics

Syria Education Russia Turkey Damascus Idlib May August Border All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Anti encroachment operation carried out in Lahore

2 hours ago

Govt taking measures for controlling inflation, im ..

2 hours ago

IS Terrorists Erased From Afghanistan, But Their I ..

2 hours ago

US Regulator Approves Huawei, ZTE Subsidy Ban Citi ..

2 hours ago

Half of Russians Feel National Economic Situation ..

2 hours ago

Managers of 4 hotels booked in Faisalabad

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.