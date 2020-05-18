UrduPoint.com
EU Coronavirus Aid Package Must Be Given As Loans, Not Grants: Austria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

EU coronavirus aid package must be given as loans, not grants: Austria

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Hours after France and Germany proposed a massive fund to finance the EU's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Austria insisted Monday that any help should be in the form of loans, not grants.

"We will continue to show solidarity and to support those countries which have been worst affected by the corona crisis but this has to be in the form of loans not grants," a statement from Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's office said.

