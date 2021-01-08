UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Could Approve AstraZeneca Vaccine By End-January: EMA

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

EU could approve AstraZeneca vaccine by end-January: EMA

The Hague, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The EU's medicines regulator said Friday that a decision to authorise the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine could be made by the end of the month.

The European Medicines Agency said it was expecting AstraZeneca to submit a conditional marketing application for the vaccine next week. "Possible conclusion - end of Jan, depending on data and evaluation progress," it said in a tweet.

Related Topics

Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gas decision leaves hundreds of units closed: : Mi ..

37 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

41 minutes ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

44 minutes ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

49 minutes ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

1 hour ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.