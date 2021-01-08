EU could approve AstraZeneca vaccine by end-January: EMA

The Hague, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The EU's medicines regulator said Friday that a decision to authorise the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford coronavirus vaccine could be made by the end of the month.

The European Medicines Agency said it was expecting AstraZeneca to submit a conditional marketing application for the vaccine next week. "Possible conclusion - end of Jan, depending on data and evaluation progress," it said in a tweet.