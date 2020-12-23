EU could pursue Brexit talks beyond end of year: diplomatic sources

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The EU has rejected the latest UK offer on fishing but is ready to pursue a post-Brexit trade deal to the end of the year "or beyond", negotiator Michel Barnier told diplomats on Tuesday.

According to sources who were in a meeting with EU ambassadors, Barnier said he could not guarantee that there would be a deal but that "our door will remain open until the end of the year and beyond, as well".