EU Could See First Covid-19 Vaccinations In Early 2021: Health Agency

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The first vaccinations in the European Union against Covid-19 could take place in the first quarter of 2021 in an optimistic scenario, the head of the EU health agency told AFP on Wednesday.

"I think optimistically first quarter next year, but I can't be more precise," Andrea Ammon, the director of the Stockholm-based European Centre Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), said in an interview.

