EU Countries At UN Condemn North Korean Missile Tests

Fri 02nd August 2019 | 02:10 AM

United Nations, United States, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :European Union members of the UN Security Council condemned North Korea Thursday over its recent spate of missiles tests that have fueled fears Pyongyang is developing more advanced weapons.

Britain, France and Germany urged North Korea to "take concrete steps towards its complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the US as agreed between President Trump and Kim Jong Un on 30 June." UN Security Council resolutions ban Pyongyang from ballistic missile launches but Seoul said devices fired on Wednesday from the Wonsan area on North Korea's eastern shore were two short-range ballistic missiles that travelled around 250 kilometers (155 miles).

"Serious efforts by North Korea to re-engage diplomatically and make progress on denuclearisation are the best way to guarantee security and stability on the Korean Peninsula, as well as a brighter future for the people of North Korea," the European countries said in a joint statement.

Pyongyang and Washington are engaged in a long-running diplomatic process over the North's nuclear and missile programs that has seen three high-profile encounters between their leaders in the space of a year.

They agreed to resume talks during their impromptu June encounter in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, but that working-level dialogue has yet to begin.

