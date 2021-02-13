UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Countries Urged To Speed Ratifications For Virus Rescue

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

EU countries urged to speed ratifications for virus rescue

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday urged member states to accelerate ratification of a key part of the bloc's 750-billion-euro ($900-billion) plan to recover from the impact of the coronavirus.

"This should be our common aim: by mid-year, we should be able to disperse the first funds," she told a media conference after the European Council of member states and the European Parliament gave their signatures to the mechanism conceived in a July summit.

The overall scheme, called "New Generation EU", consists mainly of a 672.5-billion-euro "recovery and resilience facility" that relies on an unprecedented pooling of debt to provide grants and loans to EU countries.

The money has to go to priorities backed by the EU, particularly with an emphasis on making economies "greener". Other priorities include boosting digital transformation, social cohesion and better health care.

To allow the commission to borrow from financial markets, member states have to ratify an "own resources decision" allowing their contributions to go towards the pooled instrument.

Only six of the 27 EU countries have so far ratified it.

"It's in the interest of the member states themselves to speed up this process as fast as possible," von der Leyen said.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, present alongside her because his country holds the rotating EU presidency, called the recovery and resilience facility "a vitamin to boost economic recovery".

He said the other path to Europe bouncing back was Covid-19 vaccinations, which he said had to be sped up.

Von der Leyen, criticised in recent weeks for the slow pace of jabs in the EU and a shortfall in promised vaccines, said the main "bottleneck" was "the capacities to manufacture at scale".

Nevertheless, she said, the commission was holding to its goal of seeing 70 percent of adults in the EU inoculated by "the end of the summer".

By that she specified that she meant by "the 21st of September", not the end date of August originally advanced last month by her vice president, Margaritis Schinas.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe Parliament Money July August September Market National University Media From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Limelights Blemishes of South Africa's El ..

43 minutes ago

Plant for Pakistan Campaign inaugurated in Balochi ..

43 minutes ago

Preparation for local body polls in GB underway: G ..

43 minutes ago

Former rulers devastated institutions: Sirajul Haq ..

43 minutes ago

Yemen Huthis to leave US terror list Tuesday

47 minutes ago

Mexico leader urges Biden to give migrants work vi ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.