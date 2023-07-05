Open Menu

EU Court Confirms Lifting Of Catalan MEPs' Immunity

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

EU court confirms lifting of Catalan MEPs' immunity

Luxembourg, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Court of Justice of the EU on Wednesday dismissed a challenge brought by three Catalan MEPs over the European Parliament stripping them of their immunity at Spain's request.

The court said it "rejects all the pleas" made by the three -- Carles Puigdemont, Antoni Comin and Clara Ponsati -- effectively confirming the parliament's 2021 decision.

Spain had asked for their immunity as EU lawmakers to be lifted so it could pursue legal action against the trio for a 2017 independence referendum in its Catalonia region that Madrid had banned.

Puigdemont, the Catalan leader at the time, had led efforts to stage the referendum along with Ponsati and Comin.

The vote was marred by police violence.

Several weeks later, the Catalan administration issued a short-lived declaration of independence, triggering a political crisis.

Puigdemont, Ponsati and Comin fled abroad to escape jail in Spain, with all three ending up in self-exile in Belgium, where they have been legislators in the European Parliament since 2019.

They had lodged a challenge to the lifting of their immunity, and Wednesday's decision by the EU's General Court -- one of the tribunals making up the Court of Justice of the European Union -- was a ruling on that.

The court rejected their argument that the European Parliament's principle of impartiality had been violated.

It also determined that "the parliament is not required to examine the legality of the Spanish judicial acts" as that issue comes "exclusively" under the competence of Spanish authorities.

It dismissed all the actions brought by the trio, "in particular their arguments that the parliament erred in concluding that the legal proceedings at issue were not brought with the intention of damaging the members' activities".

Related Topics

Police Parliament Vote Jail Immunity European Union Madrid Independence Spain Belgium 2017 2019 All Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

14 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

15 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

15 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

15 hours ago
Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

15 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

15 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

15 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

15 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

15 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous