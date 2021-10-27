UrduPoint.com

EU Court Fines Poland 1 Mn Euros Daily In Judiciary Row

Wed 27th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :The EU's top court on Wednesday ordered Poland to pay one million Euros a day for failing to suspend the activities of a controversial "disciplinary chamber" at the heart of a bitter feud between Warsaw and Brussels.

The European Commission requested the fine last month after Poland did not comply with an earlier ruling from July ordering it to immediately suspend the activities of the chamber.

