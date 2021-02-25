EU Court Fines Spain Over Data Protection
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The European Court of Justice fined Spain 15 million Euros ($18.3 million) on Thursday for failing to transfer EU data protection rules into its own laws.
Spain will also face a daily ongoing penalty of 89,540 euros for each day it fails to do so.
Member states had until May 6, 2018 to transfer into law a 2016 European directive on the protection of web user's personal data in criminal investigations.
But Spain did not and received a warning letter in July 2018 and January 2019.
The European Commission lodged a legal complaint and on Thursday the ECJ ruled that Spain had not fulfilled its obligations.
During the period in question, Spain's governments were struggling to form a parliamentary majority and to pass the necessary legislation.