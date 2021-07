EU current account balance posts $138B surplus in Q1

ANKARA, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The EU's current account balance posted a surplus of 116.5 billion (around $138.45 billion) in the first quarter of the year, the bloc's statistical office reported on Monday.

According to Eurostat, the figure was 3.4% of the 27-member bloc's gross domestic product (GDP) in January-March, versus 2% in the same period last year.The bloc's current account surplus jumped 67% year-on-year, it said.

The surplus of the goods account fell to 99.2 billion from 108.7 billion in the previous quarter, as did the services surplus from 39.

9 billion to 33.1 billion.

In terms of sub-categories, Eurostat said the goods account and services amounted to 108.7 billion and 39.9 billion, respectively.

The EU registered external current account surpluses with the UK (53.3 billion), the US (29.4 billion) and Switzerland (21.7 billion), while deficits were posted with China (26.7 billion), Russia (4.3 billion), Japan (3.4 billion) and offshore financial centers (3.3 billion).

Among member states, Germany recorded the greatest surplus in the first quarter with 66.5 billion. France had the largest deficit at 11 billion.