EU Deficit Rules To Remain Suspended In 2022: Commission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:10 PM

EU deficit rules to remain suspended in 2022: commission

Brussels, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Rules against overspending by EU governments would remain suspended through 2022, leaving enough time for stimulus plans to boost the economy to pre-crisis levels, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"The recovery remains uneven and uncertainty is still high, so economic policy must remain supportive in both 2021 and 2022," said EU Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.

